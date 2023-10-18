US Imposes Extra Sanctions In Response To Iran's Missile Activities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18 . As part efforts
to counter Iran's missile-related activities and other
destabilizing conduct, the US is taking a number of new actions
today, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said, Trend reports.
“While the US has already sanctioned all possible entities and
individuals contained within Security Council Resolution 2231,
today we are announcing additional designations on individuals and
entities related to Iran's missile, conventional arms, and UAV
activities, including such activities involving Russia, the
People's Republic of China, Venezuela, and elsewhere. In
coordination with the Departments of Commerce, Justice, and the
Treasury, we are additionally issuing new public guidance to
private industry regarding Iranian missile procurement and related
US sanctions and export restrictions,” he said.
Blinken added that, together with 47 other countries, the US
reaffirms collective dedication to taking every essential step to
thwart Iran's provision, trade, or conveyance of items, materials,
equipment, goods, and technology related to ballistic missiles.
Meanwhile, as of October 18, 2023, UN Security Council
Resolution 223 has officially lifted all constraints on the trade
and acquisition of ballistic missiles involving Iran.
MENAFN18102023000187011040ID1107267005
