Turkmenistan And Romania Talk Over Possible Extension Of Energy Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 18. Ambassador
of Turkmenistan to Romania Annamammet Annayev and the Co-Chairman
of the Romanian part of the Turkmen-Romanian Interparliamentary
Friendship Group Ankuetil Kolchar held talks on expansion of
cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports.
During the meeting, the parties emphasized positive experience
of interparliamentary cooperation between the two countries and
identified priority areas for collaboration, including
political-diplomatic, energy, transportation, communication, and
cultural-humanitarian fields.
In particular, they noted the efforts of the Ministries of
Foreign Affairs in the process of maintaining fruitful cooperation
between the two countries, the need to increase energy cooperation,
in view of Romania's perception of Turkmenistan as one of the main
exporters of energy resources in the Southern European
direction.
At the same time, they stressed the importance of implementing
joint economic projects, including the project to create a transit
and transport corridor "Caspian Sea - Black Sea" and the importance
of maintaining the grant program of cooperation in education.
Stressing the importance of the Turkmen-Romanian
Interparliamentary Friendship Group operating between the two
countries since 2017, the parties agreed to consider the
possibility of organizing another meeting in November this year in
Ashgabat in the near future.
Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan
and Romania has shown promising potential in recent years. Both
countries have been actively engaging in diplomatic dialogues and
collaborative efforts in various sectors.
