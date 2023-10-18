Turkmenistan And Romania Talk Over Possible Extension Of Energy Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 18. Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Romania Annamammet Annayev and the Co-Chairman of the Romanian part of the Turkmen-Romanian Interparliamentary Friendship Group Ankuetil Kolchar held talks on expansion of cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized positive experience of interparliamentary cooperation between the two countries and identified priority areas for collaboration, including political-diplomatic, energy, transportation, communication, and cultural-humanitarian fields.

In particular, they noted the efforts of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs in the process of maintaining fruitful cooperation between the two countries, the need to increase energy cooperation, in view of Romania's perception of Turkmenistan as one of the main exporters of energy resources in the Southern European direction.

At the same time, they stressed the importance of implementing joint economic projects, including the project to create a transit and transport corridor "Caspian Sea - Black Sea" and the importance of maintaining the grant program of cooperation in education.

Stressing the importance of the Turkmen-Romanian Interparliamentary Friendship Group operating between the two countries since 2017, the parties agreed to consider the possibility of organizing another meeting in November this year in Ashgabat in the near future.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Romania has shown promising potential in recent years. Both countries have been actively engaging in diplomatic dialogues and collaborative efforts in various sectors.