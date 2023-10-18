Escalation In Middle East Must Be Prevented - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has called to prevent any further escalation in the Middle East and save“as many lives as possible.”
Zelensky said this in his latest video address , seen by Ukrinform.
"It is a matter of principle to prevent any further escalation in the Middle East and to save as many lives as possible. All parties must take care of civilians – women and children caught in the middle of the hostilities and shelling. It will be one of the worst scenarios if the number of victims keeps increasing. And it is necessary to prevent such a scenario," Zelensky stressed. Read also:
As reported, earlier today, President Zelensky discussed the situation in the Middle East with French President Emmanuel Macron and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Har Støre.
