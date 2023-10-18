Household Consumer Spending Stagnates In Real Terms In Italy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Household consumer spending stagnated in real terms last year, Istat reported Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

In 2022, the stats agency calculated, the average monthly household consumption expenditure in current values was equal to 2,625 euros, an increase of 8.7% compared to 2,415 in 2021.

"But," the statistics institute noted, "growth in real terms is almost nil due to inflation (+8.7%).

In real terms, the equivalent expenditure decreased by 2.5% for the poorest households, while it increased by 1.8% for the wealthiest households.