Household Consumer Spending Stagnates In Real Terms In Italy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Household consumer spending stagnated in real terms last year,
Istat reported Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing
ANSA.
In 2022, the stats agency calculated, the average monthly
household consumption expenditure in current values was equal to
2,625 euros, an increase of 8.7% compared to 2,415 in 2021.
"But," the statistics institute noted, "growth in real terms is
almost nil due to inflation (+8.7%).
In real terms, the equivalent expenditure decreased by 2.5% for
the poorest households, while it increased by 1.8% for the
wealthiest households.
