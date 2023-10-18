(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Online Banking Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2027

Online Banking Market: Asia-Pacific would exhibit the highest CAGR of 15.2% during 2027

- Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- With changing consumer demands, lifestyle, and expectations toward banking, the banks are largely switching toward internet or digitalized banking by implementing technologies. This factor has driven the global online banking market . By service type, the payments segment held the major share in 2019. By region, on the other hand, North America appeared to be the largest revenue holder in the same year.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global online banking market was pegged at $11.43 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $31.81 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

With changing consumer demands, lifestyles, and expectations toward banking, the banks are largely switching toward internet or digitalized banking by implementing technologies. This factor has driven the global online banking market. At the same time, security & technical issues, privacy concerns, and transaction difficulties impede the growth to some extent. However, countries, such as China, India, Japan, and Australia, have high demand for massive internet usage to avail banking services online. This, in turn, has created a number of opportunities in the industry.

The global online banking market is analyzed across service type, banking type, and region. Based on service type, the payments segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The wealth management segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on banking type, the retail banking segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2019 and is projected to retain its dominance till 2027. Simultaneously, the investment banking segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North America garnered the major share in 2019, holding nearly one-third of the global market. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 15.2% till 2027. The other two provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global online banking market report include Inc., Capital Banking Solution, CGI Inc., Temenos Headquarters SA., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, ACI Worldwide, COR Financial Solutions Limited, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Microsoft, Oracle, and Fiserv, Inc. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.

Open Banking Market by Financial Services (Banking and Capital Markets, Payments, Digital Currencies, and Value Added Services) and Distribution Channel (Bank Channel, App market, Distributors, and Aggregators): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Key benefits for stakeholders

. A quantitative analysis of the global online banking market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

. An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the online banking market trends .

. Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

. The key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the online banking market size are provided in the report.

. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the online banking market share along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

