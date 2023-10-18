Lady Reading Hospital In Peshawar Suspends Health Card Free Treatment

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar has ceased providing free treatment through health cards, according to a recent announcement from the hospital administration.

The decision, made during a Board of Governors meeting, means that admission and other facilities covered by the health card will no longer be available. Patients, except for emergencies, will now need to purchase their medicines themselves.

Also Read: Climate Change and Plastic Pollution Threaten Soil Fertility and Food Security

Muhammad Asim, the LRH spokesperson, stated that the hospital can no longer admit patients under the health card program. Approximately two billion rupees have already been expended on delivering free treatment, and LRH is awaiting a two-billion-rupee payment from State Life for these services. Unfortunately, due to the lack of funds, the hospital has been compelled to halt the provision of free treatment.

Asim also disclosed that pharmaceutical companies have declined to provide additional medicines until outstanding payments are made. Despite ongoing negotiations with State Life, the necessary funds have not yet been released.