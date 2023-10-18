(MENAFN- Baystreet) Yields Rocket Higher, Stocks Pummeled 300+













Stocks dropped Wednesday as earnings season gained steam and Treasury yields climbed to multi-year highs.

The Dow Jones Industrials swooned 332.57 points, or 1%, to close the day at 33,665.08.

The S&P 500 capsized 58.6 points, or 1.3%, to 4,314.60.

The NASDAQ index plummeted 219.45 points, or 1.6%, to 13,314.30.

J.B. Hunt lost more than 6% in the session on the back of worse-than-expected earnings, while United Airlines fell more than 9% after delivering soft guidance. Morgan Stanley dropped more than 6% and was on pace for its worst day since 2020 as a weak performance from the bank's wealth management division overshadowed beats on both lines.

On the other hand, Procter & Gamble rose 2.5% after beating analyst expectations for the quarter. Investors are now looking to Netflix and Tesla earnings expected after the bell on Wednesday.

Just over 10% of companies in the S&P 500 have reported results. Of those already out with results, about 78% have surpassed analyst expectations.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, raising yields to 4.91% from Tuesday's 4.84%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices recovered $1.56 to $88.22 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices leaped $28.50 to $1,964.20.





















