Purpose Investments Inc. Announces October 2023 Distributions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of October 2023 for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”). The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is October 26, 2023, with the exception of Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and Purpose Ether Yield ETF, which will have an ex-distribution date of October 27, 2023, as well as Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund which have an ex-distribution date of October 30, 2023. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is October 30, 2023.



Frequency Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series PDF $ 0.10501 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDIV $ 0.09501 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series PBD $ 0.05901 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series PHR $ 0.07201 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series PIN $ 0.08301 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PYF $ 0.11001 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series PYF.U US $ 0.12001 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series PYF.B $ 0.12301 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series BNC $ 0.12251 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series PRP $ 0.06001 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PAYF $ 0.13751 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units PID $ 0.0780 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units BND $ 0.0665 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units SYLD $ 0.0970 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units PINC $ 0.0840 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units IGB $ 0.06781 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPS $ 0.0950 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series RDE $ 0.08001 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPU $ 0.0940 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2 RPU.B / RPU.U $ 0.0940 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units REM $ 0.0950 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units BDEQ $ 0.0112 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units FLX $ 0.0297 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units FLX.U US $ 0.0245 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units FLX.B $ 0.0365 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Units CROP $ 0.0875 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF USD Units CROP.U US $ 0.0975 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units BTCY $ 0.0400 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units BTCY.B $ 0.0450 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units BTCY.U US $ 0.0375 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units ETHY $ 0.0315 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units ETHY.B $ 0.0385 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U US $ 0.0300 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YGOG $ 0.2000 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YAMZ $ 0.2500 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF APLY $ 0.1667 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF BRKY $ 0.1000 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YTSL $ 0.3500 10/27/2023 11/07/2023 Monthly Closed-End Funds Ticker

Estimated October 2023 Distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund

The October 2023 distribution rates for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund are estimated to be as follows:

Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about October 27, 2023, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund. The ex-distribution date will be October 28, 2023.

(1) Dividend is designated as an“eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation. (2) Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $17 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.