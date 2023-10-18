Randolph College For The Performing Arts To Establish A New Flagship Location Called The Bill King Centre

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sergio Trujillo – Tony Award winner / Olivier Award winnerTORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- RCPA will inaugurate a second location as part of a $2.5 million capital campaign in honour of legendary pianist and composer Bill King , in spring of 2024.The Bill King Centre will be located within the Daniels Corp. Artworks Condominium at 688 Dundas St. East in the heart of Regent Park in downtown Toronto.“RCPA is a force for diversity, equity and inclusion in communities by supporting a culture of participation, self-expression, creativity and innovation for equity-seeking groups in the performing arts,” says Dr. O'neil Edwards, RCPA executive director.“We are thrilled to have the Randolph College for the Performing Arts join the ever-expanding arts and cultural community within Regent Park. Your presence in the neighbourhood will further solidify Regent Park as an important cultural destination as well as an 'arts district' from which the next generation of great artists and performers will emerge. Your creativity and energy will add to the magic that is unfolding in Regent Park and Toronto's Downtown East,” says Mitchell Cohen, President and CEO of The Daniels Corporation.This new 10,000 square foot open-concept space, complete with wrap around floor-to-ceiling windows will feature: 3 dance/multi-purpose studios, two of which can be combined into a singular 3,000-square foot event space; 1 acting/TV film studio; 5 vocal tutorial/podcast/voice-over studios, a student lounge and library, teachers' lounge, offices, and board room.The studios are designed by Toronto's Studio Pyramid Inc., an architecture and interior design firm.Sergio Trujillo , an internationally renowned choreographer and director says,“The founder, George Randolph, was my mentor and teacher who inspired me to fulfil my dreams. I am excited that the college's new location will be in Regent Park as an expansion to provide excellent studio facilities, fresh opportunities, and inspiration to young people in the community's flourishing creative hub.” Sergio Trujillo – Tony Award winner for Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations and Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreographer for Memphis.Bill King is a legendary recording artist, composer, producer, and arranger, who worked with Oscar Peterson, Linda Ronstadt, Chaka Khan, the Pointer Sisters, Janis Joplin, and Sophie Milman, to name a few. He is also a music journalist, photographer, host of choral concert events, SING! He Is also known for his work in journalism and photography.RCPA is a registered non-profit charitable organization that also registered as a private career college under the Private Career Colleges Act, 2005.-END-Contact: Dr. O'neil Edwards, Executive Director736 Bathurst Street Toronto, ON M5S 2R4 416.924.2243

