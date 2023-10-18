Golf Irrigation Veteran Jeff Fischer Joins Aquafuse By CMF Global, Inc. As Technical Sales Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Technical Sales Manager - Jeff Fischer

-Fischer brings over 20-years of golf irrigation experience to AquaFuse-

- AquaFuse by CMF Global, Inc. President Joseph FernandezSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AquaFuse® by CMF Global, Inc., a world leader in revolutionizing (HDPE ) piping products, which improve golf course performance and water efficiency, is proud to announce that the company has hired Jeff Fischer to lead CMF's sales and customer support efforts in the Southeast United States Region.Fischer joins a highly motivated AquaFuse team that continues to earn customer loyalty. He comes to the company from Heritage Landscape Supply Group (HLSG), known as FIS Outdoor, where he launched a“Golf Specific Branch” to support the golf industry. His steadfast customer support resulted in remarkable sales growth over a five-year period. Prior to this position as the Golf Sales Director, he was a Regional Manager responsible for all sales and operations across South and North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida, areas he will support now at CMF.“Jeff is a tremendous addition to the AquaFuse Sales Team. His vast golf course irrigation knowledge, experience, and proven track record will strengthen and support the Sales Team and their efforts in the Southeast, said AquaFuse by CMF Global, Inc. President Joseph Fernandez.“We're thrilled with the appointment of Jeff as the new Technical Sales Manager.”Fischer will cover the Southeast United States as a technical resource as well as driving the sales for that region. He will help the Aquafuse Sales Team meet their goals as well as develop innovative and effective sales and customer support strategies. He will take a lead role in strategic planning and driving major initiatives in the Southeast Region.Fischer's favorite quote,“If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.” -Wayne DikerAbout AquaFuse by CMF Global, Inc.CMF Global, Inc. is an industry leader that is revolutionizing the irrigation business with its High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) high-performance proprietary piping systems called AquaFuse. A line of heat-fused components that provide a ZERO leakage rate with no breaks, comes with a service life of more than 100 years, and is protected with a 25-year warranty.The AquaFuse Piping System is a world-class green piping system. AquaFuse Piping System qualifies for Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) credits indicating its strong emphasis on sustainability. Many AquaFuse projects and installations are to replace all the rusting metal components on the golf course that are wasting precious water. AquaFuse stops the leaks, conserves water, saves expenses, and improves the golf course's playability.Installations include the AquaFUSION Polyethylene Fusion Training. AquaFUSION is performed in a 3–5-day hands on, onsite training course with the construction personnel who will assemble the system. As part of the AquaFuse package, AquaFUSION provides the knowledge and tools required to safely and successfully fuse their AquaFuse HDPE Piping Systems.CMF Global, Inc. is proud to have received a multitude of awards and decorations, including the 2012 Exporter of the Year for San Diego and Imperial Counties from the World Trade Center and the 2013 Exporter of the Year for San Diego and Imperial Counties from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).For more information on AquaFuse by CMF Global, Inc., please visit

