First-Ever Outdoor Ice-Skating Rink In Long Island City Set To Launch By Frank Ottomanelli

Frank Ottomanelli's By The Water (Photo Credit: James Edstrom)

Spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline from Hunters Point (Photo Credit: James Edstrom)

The historical opening will provide sweeping views of Manhattan that will elevate the season with the one-of-a-kind venue run by the Ottomanelli family

- Frank OttomanelliNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Long Island City is set to gain the first-ever outdoor ice-skating rink on the waterfront. Set to launch this November 2023, F. Ottomanelli by The Water will open the one-of-a-kind venue that will face the stunning Manhattan skyline that sits on the East River.For the first time in history, the region and Hunter's Point South Park will be elevated with an ice-skating rink that will provide both recreation and joy in the neighborhood. In recent years, Long Island City has become one of the fastest growing communities in America. With both residents and tourists alike coming to the streets via subway, rideshare, bus and even ferry, the increased popularity has produced a massive growth that sets a perfect tone for a sparkling new sports venue.F. Ottomanelli by The Water, which sits at 52-10 Center Boulevard Queens, NY 11101, for years has provided the premier entertainment center in Long Island City. From hosting the iconic Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Special to private events such as weddings and birthday parties, the spot has always been the brightest shining gem in the treasure chest of Long Island City.The event space already is approximately 4,000 square feet and great for large parties up to 500 people. Located directly alongside the East River and has a spectacular view of the Empire State Building, the Chrysler Building, and the United Nations Building, the new rink will take over 4,000 feet on the property. The large garden area space is approximately 10,000 square feet and is great for casual events and picnic style and can accommodate hundreds of people. The area is beautified with surrounding flowers and plants. The pavilion area is a large boardwalk style space.Naming rights for the ice-skating ring have not yet been finalized though a number of parties have shown interest in this unique opportunity.Owned and operated by the legendary Ottomanelli family, which carries the proud title of being the oldest family owned and operated meat retailer in New York. Carrying on the Big Apple heritage, the opening of the new ice rink will fall in line with the moniker's tradition of creating meaningful and unique commodities and moments that can only be found in the great city.About Ottomanelli & Sons:For over many decades the S. Ottomanelli & Sons food brand has been synonymous with the highest quality in prime meats, food service, and gourmet products. For over 100 years the family-run business has cultivated a loyal clientele who appreciate the attention to detail, and excellence, and for preparing the highest quality of food. Over the years they have lovingly carried on a proud culinary tradition started by their grandfather in 1900. S. Ottomanelli & Sons is no stranger to receiving rave reviews from food critics from publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Time Out Magazine, and The New York Daily News, just to name a few. They have even won the award for the best entree at CitiField.Now, the goal is to make dining or hosting an event at F.Ottomanelli By The Water, a wonderful experience for all who come to visit the beautiful new restaurant/event spaces in gorgeous Hunters Point South Park. F. Ottomanelli By The Water is located in Long Island City, at 52-10 Center Boulevard with easy access and with incredibly scenic views, in the heart of one of the most beautiful parks in New York owned by the New York City Parks Department.The Ottomanelli family is honored to be entrusted by the NYC Parks Department with the responsibility of managing the license and providing delicious food for all the park's visitors. An honor the Ottomanelli family do not take lightly.

