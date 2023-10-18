Parade Of Parks: The City Of Natchez Unveils 6 City Parks After Multi-Million Renovations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Part of the Parade of Parks Celebration is the launch of the Natchez Friends of the Parks, a volunteer group designed to help encourage participation in and improve Natchez City parks.

A file photo from October 2022 showing new playground equipment that was installed at the city's Louis Fry Community Park, formerly the Madison Street Park. The park is located at 501 North Wall Street.

The official seal of the Historic City of Natchez

- Alderwoman Valencia HallNATCHEZ, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Historic City of Natchez kicked off a series of celebrations on Wednesday, October, 18, 2023 with the unveiling the completion of an almost 3 Million dollar overall renovation of their six Natchez City Parks. Park improvements include all new playground equipment, signage, renovated bathrooms, and grounds and facility improvements. Unveilings and tours of five additional city parks will follow in the Parade of Parks, a series of events through December 14, 2023.The Parade of Parks began with the rededication of Madison Street Park as The Louis Fry Community Park, located at 501 North Wall Street. A prominent Natchez businessman with a philanthropic spirit, Louis Fry lived from 1881 to 1938. Present for the dedication was his grandson, Walter Davis, and his wife, Leah.“At the time, my grandfather owned much of the property along Wall Street,” recalls Davis.“In 1932, he donated this block to the city so all children would have a place to play.”“Louis Fry's vision makes this park dedication a perfect launch for our celebration!” says Alderwoman Valencia Hall, who chairs the City's Parks and Recreation Committee.“It echoes the city's vision of parks for all of us.”“We invite everyone to come out for these celebrations,” says Natchez Mayor Dan M. Gibson.“Our parks are open to everyone, and our Natchez Renewal continues to move forward with great enhancements for citizens of all ages.”The following day, Thursday, October 19, 2023, will be a celebration for North Natchez Park, which is located at 12 Triumph Lane.The Parade will continue with the celebration of the four remaining parks. All upcoming unveilings are scheduled for Thursdays from 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., along with an opportunity to tour the amenities on these dates:. November 2 - CONCORD PARK, located at 34 South Concord Avenue. November 16 - JACK WAITE PARK, located at 180 St. Catherine Street. November 30 - OSCEOLA PARK ,located at 204 Choctaw Street. December 14 - DUNCAN PARK, located at 57 Duncan Park Road“As part of our 'Parade of Parks' Celebration, we are asking you to become among the first members of Natchez Friends of the Parks!” adds Ryan Porter, Director of Natchez Parks and Recreation .“It's a volunteer group designed to help us encourage participation in and improve our parks. It's free to sign up, and all we are asking for is your enthusiasm in helping spread the word about our activities and needs for special project volunteers. Friends can sign up online at or any Parade of Parks unveiling.”“As a special thanks, friends will be invited as V.I.P. guests at the city's very first 'Natchez Friends of the Parks' party, where we will share exciting plans and membership perks for 2024.” said Director Porter,“Here we can enjoy learning how together we can make Natchez Parks and Recreation all it can be.”Natchez Parks and Recreation is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life and sense of community for all through our athletics, events, green spaces, and facilities. These include:. Golf Course and Clubhouse. Disc Golf. Tennis Courts. Pickleball. Baseball Fields. Multi-use Fields. Hiking and Mountain Biking Trails. Community Gardens. Picnic Areas. Pavilions. Playgrounds. Event Spaces and Community Center. Planned Activities for All Ages“This is a major accomplishment for our city.” reinforces Mayor Gibson.“This will empower our community and youth for generations to come. So please sign up for our new Natchez Friends of the Parks. We would also love it if your friends, family, or organization could volunteer for one of our many ongoing improvement projects. There's always something that needs sprucing up, events that need staffing, kids that need coaching, and money that needs raising for special projects. And, of course, there is always the fun that comes with planning and working alongside other 'Friends of the Parks'!”For more information, or to sign up to be a Natchez Friend Of The Parks -please visit or email .

Ryan Porter, Parks & Recreation Director

City of Natchez

+1 601-446-2580



