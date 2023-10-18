Evolution Petroleum To Participate In Water Tower Research Fireside Chat

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat with Water Tower Research on October 24, 2023, at 10:00 AM Central Time. Kelly Loyd, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Bunch, Chief Operating Officer of Evolution, will discuss the Company's strategic Permian development partnership to jointly drill horizontal wells in the San Andres Chaveroo oilfield, the current state of the acquisition market for non-operated oil & gas producing properties, and other topics. Registration for the event is available at .



About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total shareholder returns through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the U.S. The Company aims to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties through acquisitions, selective development opportunities, production enhancements, and other exploitation efforts. Properties include non-operated interests in the following areas: the Chaveroo Field in the Permian Basin in New Mexico; the Jonah Field in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Barnett Shale located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome Field located in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; the Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit in the Delhi Field in Northeast Louisiana; as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore Texas wells. Visit for more information.

Cautionary Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts represent“forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements, refer to the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's annual and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

