Launching Apexcx, A Post M&A Rebranded Customer Experience Support Company, & Its Website

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Announcing a rebranded new company name: ApexCX, and its new website,

ApexCX combines two former CX companies, SKWeston Company & Co and the Taylor Reach Group, after a merger and acquisition in May, 2023. Under the vision and leadership of its new owner and CEO Jerry Briggs ( ), who brings more than three decades of experience in large enterprise consulting and operations, ApexCX is poised to scale as a full life-cycle, comprehensive customer experience support company, to become a force in the CX space.

Thanks to decades of exceptional performance and leadership on the part of its predecessor companies, ApexCX is proud to continue a deep commitment to offering personal attention to each clients, excelling in the assessment and evaluation of each company's CX status and needs, providing results-driven implementation, contact center analytics and metrics, BPO insights and recommendations, and forward-looking managed services.

ApexCX serves customer-facing organizations of all sizes, including Fortune 500 companies, whose business models depend on customer experience, who need a constant flow of high volume, high quality customers in their pipelines. With deep, industry-specific insights, ApexCX transforms CX from ailment to health, from status quo to momentous growth.

As the“CX of CX”, ApexCX makes B2C companies stand above their competitors and generate higher revenues and profits, as their advisor, strategist, designer, implementer, growth partner, and the backbone for their CX. ApexCX covers a broad spectrum of industries, including retail, e-commerce, banking, insurance, healthcare. ApexCX brings cutting edge technology to human-centered customer experience, throughout every stage of CX support, from design process and execution, to workforce management, quality assurance, and more. Here are the five areas of ApexCX full life cycle CX services:

1. CX assessment and design: Comprehensive, not bits and pieces

2. Implementation: Hands-on, and tailored to desired outcome

3. Tracking and Analytics: With real time call center metrics and experience-based insights

4. Managed Services: Growth-focused, with on-going advisory consultation

5. BPO: Matching best-fit offshore, nearshore, onshore, and other options

“ApexCX, Experience Humanity”.

CX believes that CX is ultimately about delivering care. Along the customer journey, from customer experience to customer satisfaction and loyalty, ApexCX applies technology, AI, and automation to serve humanity's deepest needs for connection, respect, and kindness. ApexCX believes technology must serve humanity.

ApexCX treats people with respect – clients, employees, clients' customers, contractors, business partners ... everyone.

Ultimately, ApexCX wants to make their clients into“CX Stars” by enabling them to offer a high level of customer experience to their customers, to obtain, sustain, and grow their customer base.

ApexCX believes CX is a progressive journey. No matter where a B2C company is on this journey, ApexCS is always here to empower a business to deliver the apex of CX for customers with better tools, more efficient workforce management, and deeper expertise.

Come and visit ApexCX brand new website, and schedule an initial assessment of CX performance:

