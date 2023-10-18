Discount Tree Care's Growth Story Takes A Leap With Tree Leads Today Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WACONIA, MINNESOTA, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Discount Tree Care, a well-established entity in the tree care industry with 15 years of dedicated commitment to excellence, is pleased to announce its strategic marketing partnership with Tree Leads Today. This innovative collaboration aims to reshape tree care services in Carver, Scott, and Hennepin County, Minnesota.Greg Wickenhauser, the visionary owner of Discount Tree Care, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the industry. Having listened to a podcast featuring the success story of a lady who leveraged Tree Leads Today while starting a franchise with Monster Tree Care, Greg was convinced that this partnership would propel his business to new heights. He states, "I heard about Tree Leads Today from listening to a Podcast. A lady who started a franchise with Monster Tree Care leveraged Tree Leads Today and was ultimately what convinced me to move forward with Tree Leads Today."One of the key attractions of this partnership is the ability to target specific zip codes. Greg had previously faced challenges with marketing agencies generating leads outside his service area. Tree Leads Today's precision in targeting exact zip codes aligns seamlessly with Greg's vision of generating leads where they matter most.The partnership has already begun to yield results. Discount Tree Care's commitment to providing top-notch tree care services, including tree removal, pruning, and stump grinding, is now more accessible to homeowners in Carver, Scott, and Hennepin County. With one dedicated crew, Discount Tree Care is poised to efficiently serve its local community.This strategic marketing alliance not only underscores Discount Tree Care's dedication to excellence but also signals a brighter future for tree care services in Minnesota. The partnership with Tree Leads Today empowers Discount Tree Care to reach new heights in delivering quality tree care services.For more information about Discount Tree Care and its tree care services, please visit their website at discounttreecaremn or contact Greg Wickenhauser at or (612) 998-1983.About Tree Leads Today (TLT):TLT is a leading marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. Their geo-targeting and real-time lead responses have helped businesses like Dendy's Landscaping and Tree Removal achieve significant growth and success in a competitive market. To contact Tree Leads Today: | (610) 227-6290.

