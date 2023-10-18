Main Street, Inc. Presents Steel Magnolias Mural Unveiling In Downtown Birmingham

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steel Magnolias mural located on the 260-foot wall of Birmingham, Ala., based company, Main Street, Inc., honors the legacy of four Alabama women.

New Public Art Features a Dynamic Blend of Art, History, and Augmented Reality

- Local Birmingham artist Meghan McCollum from Blank Space Bham, LLC, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Join Main Street, Inc. for a public event to unveil a historic and interactive mural named Steel Magnolias . The mural features four famous Alabama women and is enhanced with augmented reality (AR) technology, one of the first of its kind in Alabama.Free to the community, the event takes place on Thursday, November 9, 2023, from 12 noon – 2 p.m. CST at the corner of 19th Street North and 10th Avenue. The mural spans 260 feet in width and 20 feet in height on the building occupied by Main Street, Inc., located across the street from the BJCC.The mural features renowned Alabama icons, (from left)“To Kill A Mockingbird” author Harper Lee, civil rights icons Coretta Scott King and Rosa Parks, and champion for the blind and deaf communities, Helen Keller.Designed to be an interactive and educational augmented reality experience, mural elements come to life as viewers use their mobile devices to engage in an immersive experience, witnessing Southern flowers blossom and butterflies taking flight, all while the stories of the four historic figures unfold. Additionally, the mural pays homage to Alabama's rich cultural heritage through its bold colors and patterns, reminiscent of the quilts from the Gee's Bend Quilters.Spearheaded by a team of employee-led volunteers, the Main Street Mural Committee selected local Birmingham artist Meghan McCollum from Blank Space Bham, LLC. , and her team of artists, including Dewon Moton and Mary Grace Tracy, to depict an image meant to bridge communities and people. A spokesperson for the Main Street mural committee said,“Meghan's vision truly captured our interest in honoring the changemakers of our state - notably women whose pivotal role in history will be celebrated by educating and inspiring new generations through this public art installation.”“Steel Magnolias represents a vision of transformational women leaders from across Alabama–the individual stories of grace, strength, and resolve in the face of adversity across the lives and work of the women featured in this mural make each of them, to me, a true embodiment of the idiom”, says McCollum.Commissioned by Main Street, Inc. and the owners of the DCI Building, the permanent public art incorporates augmented reality (AR). Included in its final form during the unveiling event, the AR experience will populate famous quotes, detailed biographies, and media that illustrate the historic contributions of the women depicted on the mural.The street in front of the mural will be blocked off during the official event hours of 12 noon to 2 pm. Viewers can safely stand on the sidewalk across the street to view the art. The immersive experience can be enabled by downloading the free AR app and then scanning the mural to engage with the art.Parking is available in and around the BJCC. Main Street invites the community to join the celebration of this inspiring and interactive mural.About Main Street, Inc.Since 1998, Main Street has partnered with more than 2,100 community-oriented financial institutions nationwide to enhance account holder relationships with affordable, simple, and efficient checking programs. As an exclusive check partner to community banks and credit unions, the Steel Magnolias project exemplifies Main Street's commitment to preserving cultural heritage and celebrating the resilience of historical and remarkable figures, reflecting their dedication to community impact and the promotion of meaningful initiatives.

