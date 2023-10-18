(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Legal Concierge, Inc. (LCI) is proud to announce the acquisition of Cape Trial Consulting, LLC. Cape Trial was founded by Ken Reed, formerly of FTI Consulting.

Legal Concierge, Inc. (LCI) is proud to announce the acquisition of Cape Trial Consulting, LLC. Cape Trial was founded by Ken Reed, formerly of FTI Consulting.Lisa Cain, LCI CEO and Founder, said,"We are thrilled to add Ken to our team and further expand our service offering to our clients. With the acquisition of Cape Trial Consulting, law firms, and their clients now have a single resource for all their go-to-trial needs- one-stop, one invoice, and one great service provider."Mr. Reed has over 25 years of litigation presentation experience and has managed over 200 engagements in his career, having worked in every major American city and Asia. Last year, Ken spent more than 175 days in court and war rooms supporting trials.Ken, a former litigation paralegal, brings his extensive litigation experience to bear in the courtroom and war room. In the past seven years, Ken has managed several multi-district product liability litigations. Most recently, Ken has worked courtroom technology to successful conclusions in more than a dozen high-profile Product Liability cases and dozens of other trials and hearings involving patents, mass torts, pharmaceutical cases, and medical malpractice cases. Ken understands that efficiency, integrity, and experience best ensure client confidence in the war room and courtroom.Mr. Reed is a published author and has given CLE seminars and has lectured at law schools nationwide on the applications and benefits of litigation technology, including"Using Technology as a Persuasive Litigation Tool."Before working in Litigation Consulting, Ken had a successful career in broadcasting and multimedia production, where he worked for Industrial Light & Magic, Warner Bros, NBC Television, and was an on-air traffic reporter for CBS radio in Los Angeles.Ken was featured in the print edition of Legal Technology News in an article titled"They Call it The Hot Seat for a Reason." In his spare time, Ken enjoys photography, including SLR and landscape photography with drones.When not at trial sites, Ken divides his time between Dallas, TX, and Coastal North Carolina.Cape Trial Consultants will advise in the following areas of expertise:Trial Presentation & GraphicsRemote Trial ServicesTrial Technical Services courtroom and war room set up.