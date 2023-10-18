Laine Faro Announces The Release Of Her Fourth Book In The“Corsco Family Series”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Skittish To Love

Journey into Love and Discovery in“Skittish To Love” by Laine Faro

AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Author Laine Faro, invites readers to delve into a tale of love, ambition, and the pursuit of happiness in the fourth installment of the Corsco Family Series.Inside The StoryIn this captivating chapter, Laine Faro introduces Michael, a man who seemingly 'has-it-all.' He enjoys a thriving business in equine therapy, a picturesque home with a picket fence, and a profound passion for horses and their training. Yet, amid his flourishing business and stable life, a yearning for companionship takes root.Rose, nearing the completion of her master's degree, has no intention of entertaining romance in her life. Love is the furthest thing from her mind until an unexpected encounter with Michael awakens a powerful connection within her. Rose finds herself contemplating the possibility of a connection that transcends friendship.As Rose contemplates opening herself up to vulnerability, she grapples with the secrets she holds within. The journey of romantic entanglement challenges both protagonists to confront their fears and desires head-on.Rose's determination to spread her wings and forge her path inspires her to live by her own rules. Meanwhile, Michael wrestles with his hidden secrets, hoping Rose will choose a path that includes him and Oklahoma. However, before any decisions can be made, Michael must reveal the deeply locked secrets of his past.About the AuthorLaine Faro was born in Delaware and married into the military at a young age. She holds her traditions and Italian heritage dear to her heart, which is evident in her writing. Her life experiences and the Corsco Family Series are a testament to her talent for exploring the complexities of love, family, and self-discovery.“Skittish To Love: Corsco Family Series Book 4” by Laine Faro is now available and can be purchased through Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and other leading book retailers.Stay connected with Laine Faro on Facebook and Instagram for updates on her literary endeavors and future releases or visit her official website .

Laine Faro

Company Name: LF Romance



