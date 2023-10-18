October Is Love, Hope & Pizza Month At Hungry Howie's Pizza

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This October Hungry Howie's Pizza Strives to Reach the Milestone of $5 Million in Donations to Support the Fight Against Breast Cancer

- Tom Kazbour, Chief Operating Officer for Hungry Howie's of FloridaTAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hungry Howie's, famous for creating the iconic original flavored crust pizza , is celebrating its 15th year of LOVE, HOPE & PIZZA. The annual campaign is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF). Since the campaign launched, Hungry Howie's has raised over $4 million dollars to support survivors and those currently battling breast cancer by donating a portion of sales from its iconic Flavored Crust pizzas. This year, the company is striving to reach $5 million dollars in donations by October 30.Each October during their Love, Hope & Pizza initiative, Hungry Howie's serves its famous Flavored Crust pizzas in bright pink boxes embossed with the NBCF logo. For every pizza purchased in a pink box during Love, Hope & Pizza, Hungry Howie's makes a donation to the NBCF. Customers can make an additional contribution to NBCF during checkout by rounding up their bill to the next dollar or making a $1, $5, or $10 donation.'Women affected by breast cancer are our mothers, daughters, sisters, co-workers and customers,” comments Tom Kazbour, Chief Operating Officer for Hungry Howie's of Florida.“We are very passionate about supporting these women and this year hope to break the milestone of $5 million in donations to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.”There are approximately 264,000 cases of breast cancer diagnosed in women in the U.S. each year. Studies show that 1 in every 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. There are over 3.8 million breast cancer survivors currently in the United States.About Hungry Howie'sHungry Howie's Pizza is Florida's 'flavorite' neighborhood pizza place and the creator of the original flavored pizza crust. With 200+ locations in Florida, and one of the nation's largest pizza franchises, every Hungry Howie's restaurant is proudly locally owned & operated. Hungry Howie's satisfies even the biggest appetites with flavored crust pizza, Howie bread, buffalo-style wings, oven-baked subs, baked pasta dishes, and fresh salads. They proudly make all the pizza dough fresh daily in house and carry 8 delicious flavored crust options.About the National Breast Cancer FoundationNBCF is recognized as one of the most respected breast cancer organizations in the world, and helps women by providing early detection screenings, including mammograms, breast health education, and a supportive community. NBCF has received the highest 4-star rating by Charity Navigator, America's premier charity evaluator, for 16 years.

