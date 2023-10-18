Marking 60 Years Of Contribution To Connecticut's Critical Manufacturing Base

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brian Weinstein – President, Lauren Weinstein - Chief People Officer, Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Robert and Roslyn Weinstein.

L-R: Doug Berrie - Sales & Project Manager, Chapco, Inc., Rebecca Mead – Middlesex Chamber of Commerce, Paul S. Lavoie – State of Connecticut's Chief Manufacturing Officer, Brian Weinstein – President Chapco, Inc., Matt Sperzel – Engineering Manager, Chapco, Inc.

L-R: Joe Santaniello, Middlesex Chamber, State Senator Norm Needleman (D-CT33), Lauren Weinstein - Chief People Officer, Brian Weinstein - President, Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Rosalyn Weinstein at Chapco's contract manufacturing facility.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), State Senator Norman Needleman (D-CT 33), and CT Chief Manufacturing Officer, Paul S. Lavoie, gather to celebrate Chapco, Inc

- Brian Weinstein, PresidentCHESTER, CONNECTICUT, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Connecticut's 33rd district State Senator Norman Needleman (D-CT 33), and Connecticut's Chief Manufacturing Officer, Paul S. Lavoie, gathered to celebrate a significant milestone as Chapco , a prominent manufacturer, commemorated 60 years of precision manufacturing in Middlesex County.Chapco, established in the mid-1960s by Charlie Hurd and Al Pross, underwent a remarkable transformation under the leadership of Robert (Bob) Weinstein and his son, Brian Weinstein, who currently serves as President. The company began in a small machine shop on Denlar Drive in Chester and has since grown to encompass 70,000 sq ft of advanced manufacturing facilities across two campuses in Chester.Following a festive luncheon attended by customers, suppliers, local representatives, and the dedicated Chapco workforce, Senator Blumenthal highlighted the indispensable role played by manufacturers like Chapco in Connecticut's economy and the nation's critical defense infrastructure.Blumenthal emphasized, "Other states may boast natural resources like uranium and gold mines or iconic landmarks such as the Grand Canyon, but in Connecticut, our true strength lies in our 'really smart' people. That's our 'secret sauce'. Submarines are the backbone of our defense capabilities, and manufacturers like Chapco are instrumental in ensuring their supremacy."Chapco proudly aligns with Connecticut's thriving manufacturing ecosystem. "Our unwavering motto is 'building partnerships, not just parts ,'" expressed Weinstein. With a team of seasoned engineers, production technicians, and assembly personnel, Chapco provides comprehensive end-to-end services, encompassing testing, manufacturing, assembly, packaging, and fulfillment.Paul Lavoie, Connecticut's Chief Manufacturing Officer also toured both campuses and witnessed a myriad of products crafted by Chapco, all originating from sheet metal blanks. These products included Integrated UVC's innovative no-touch air and surface disinfection system, Icleanse's cell phone UV disinfection devise, Fastcorp Vending's cutting-edge automated retail solutions for regulated products, Denlar Fire Protection's integrated fire suppression range hood systems, and the TRUEFORM - treadmill of choice for NFL superstars and NASCAR Race Teams.Lavoie, who leads the Office of Manufacturing, is dedicated to empowering manufacturers to leverage market opportunities and cement Connecticut's status as the Silicon Valley of advanced manufacturing. "My mission is to showcase Connecticut," Lavoie affirmed, "and companies like Chapco make that task much simpler."President of Chapco and its collaborative companies, Brian Weinstein emphasized their commitment to excellence, stating, "We've always believed in investing in the best technologies and operating 24/7. Our recent $1.6 million investment in a Trumpf Trumatic 6000 fiber laser punch combo underscores our dedication to meeting tight deadlines and ensuring the resilience of U.S. supply chains."Chapco's six decades of unwavering dedication to precision manufacturing epitomize its commitment to advancing the Connecticut manufacturing landscape. As we celebrate their remarkable journey, we look forward to their continued contributions to our vibrant community and the nation.Congratulations, Chapco, on this significant milestone!

