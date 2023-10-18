Parker To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Shareholders On October 25 At 9:00 A.M. Eastern

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will webcast its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled for Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time. The webcast will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at and will be archived on the site for one year.
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 67 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at or @parkerhannifin.
