Capryloyl Glycine Market To Reach US$ 151.5 Million In 2031, Expanding At A CAGR Of 8.1%: TMR Report

Capryloyl Glycine Market

Rise in expenditure on personal care products and surge in demand for eco-friendly surfactants

WILMINGTON, DOWNTOWN, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Capryloyl glycine market value is expected to reach nearly US$ 151.5 million by 2031, According to the latest report by Transparency Market Research.The rising consumer focus on beauty and skincare will fuel the demand for cosmetic products containing capryloyl glycine. The global skincare industry is witnessing an upward trend given to growing consumer consciousness toward skin health.Get a Sample Copy of the Capryloyl Glycine Market Research Report:Market ScopeThe rising demand for cosmetics and personal care items has been driving the growth of the global capryloyl glycine market over the years. Because of its many advantages, capryloyl glycine, a combination of glycine and caprylic acid, is a crucial component of many skincare and haircare products. This research explores the growth factors, prospects, drivers, and most recent trends that are influencing the capryloyl glycine market.Key trends in the Capryloyl Glycine market include:Customized Skincare: More and more skincare products are becoming individualized. Because it works well in a variety of formulations, capryloyl glycine is a desirable ingredient for customized skincare products.Eco-Friendly Packaging: Sustainability is a growing issue for consumers. Companies using Capryloyl Glycine are looking at environmentally friendly packaging solutions.Inclusion in males's Grooming: Capryloyl Glycine is becoming a component of products marketed specifically to males in the growing men's grooming market.Companies Profiled:AE Chemie, Minasolve, Sinerga, Novaphene, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Prodotti Gianni, Krishana Enterprises, Zley Holdings (SuZhou) Co., Ltd., Lincoln MFG-USA, Sinco Pharmachem, and Euro-Kemical SRLInquire or Share Your Questioned If Any Before the Purchasing This Report-Market SegmentationBy Purity98% Purity99% PurityBy GradeCosmeticTechnicalBy FunctionAntimicrobial AgentAntiseborrheic AgentCleansing AgentSurfactantOthersBy ApplicationAnti-dandruff ProductsAnti-acne ProductsMoisturizersLow Preservative ProductsOthersBy End-usePersonal CareHealthcareHomecareOthersRegions CoveredNorth AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East & AfricaHave Any Query? Ask To Analyst:Some of the key questions answered in this report:What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Capryloyl Glycine Industry?What focused approach and constraints are holding the market?What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the market, and how they are expected to impact the market?What is the market size at the regional and country-level?More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Paclitaxel Injection Market : Paclitaxel injection is a chemotherapy medication that is used to treat various types of cancer, including breast, ovarian, lung, and pancreatic cancers. It works by preventing cancer cells from dividing and multiplying, leading to their death.Cell Therapy Technologies Market : The cell therapy technologies market refers to the field of medical treatment that involves the use of living cells to restore or improve the functioning of damaged or diseased tissues and organs. It is a rapidly evolving and promising area of research & development within the broader field of regenerative medicine.

