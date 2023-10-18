Open Letter To Viewray Customers, Service, Software Engineers And Suppliers-Let's Preserve Viewray Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of TeamBest Global CompaniesWASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recently, ViewRay Systems announced it would be closing its doors on October 25, 2023.Krishnan Suthanthiran , President/Founder of TeamBest Global Companies (TBG), sent out multiple press releases over the past week, expressing TBG's interest in finding a way to preserve, upgrade, innovate, and reduce the cost of technology, service, etc., of ViewRay Systems products, for now and in the future.Dr. Suthanthiran is encouraging all to share their thoughts with him. He has already received numerous inquiries from customers, vendors, and service engineers. Dr. Suthanthiran has a policy of responding to all emails within 24 hours, so please do not hesitate to contact him with your concerns and suggestions. He wishes to remain in touch with all and feels that it is important that we act on this matter with urgency.As the competitors are racing to decommission and replace these units with their own Linacs, it is necessary to be conscious of the fact that we need to be proactive and work together to preserve ViewRay Technologies. Now is the time to take action.TBG and Dr. Suthanthiran are fully committed and hope that ultimately, this technology will be retained in the USA by USA manufacturers.Nearly 15 years ago, Dr. Suthanthiran offered ViewRay CEO and the CEO of another new MR Linac company the opportunity to manufacture and service through TBG's 500,000+ sq. ft. of Global, Sales, Service, R&D, and manufacturing infrastructure as TBG companies have been globally manufacturing and servicing 1000s of high-tech medical types of equipment for more than 70 years.Despite his offer, neither of the companies took advantage of it. ViewRay has now declared bankruptcy, while the other company has spent over 50 million USD in the past 15 years but is yet to release its product. In an attempt to survive and launch their products, they are waiting to raise more funds.If acquired, TBG will provide support and services to all existing customers and manufacture, sell, and service new units. Within the next 5 years, TBG plans to introduce upgraded MR Linac Units, which has been on its radar screen for over 15 years. TBG's focus is on expanding its product portfolio through acquisitions and the organic growth of new products.Earlier this year, one of TBG's companies purchased the assets of Advanced Radiation Therapy/AccuBoost Technology product lines and exhibited at the ABS, AAPM, and AASTRO 2023 meetings. In 2024, TBG companies plan to be manufacturing CT, PET CT, Linac, MRI units up to 11 Teslas, and tens of thousands of ultrasound systems.To share your thoughts or questions, please contact Dr. Suthanthiran directly at .For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at .For more information about the Best Cure Foundation and the Best Cure Foundation Global Healthcare Delivery Plan, please visit: andFor more information about ISTRO, please visit . For more information about ISRI, please visit . For more information about ISRMMI, please visit . For more information about ISUSI, please visit .About TeamBest Global Companies:TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal-to provide the best products and services to customers.The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest's independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.

