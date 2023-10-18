Ode À La Rose: New Fall Flower Collection Launched In Miami And Florida Region

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Olivier PlusquellecMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ode à la Rose , known for their stunning floral designs, recently unveiled its new Fall Collection in Miami, echoing the warm colors of autumn with bouquets like Augustine and Aurora. These designs, reflecting the rustic and familiar tones of the season, draw inspiration from traditional French floral craftsmanship.With a deep respect for French tradition, Ode à la Rose believes flowers are more than just beautiful arrangements; they're storytellers, each bouquet its own vessel of emotion.Co-founders Olivier Plusquellec and Louis Brunet found inspiration in these traditions, noting a lack in the US floral market for bouquets that spoke to both aesthetics and sentiment. Thus, in 2012, Ode à la Rose was born, with a clear vision: marry the elegance of French floral tradition with the vibrant energy of American cities. "We wanted to share part of our French culture by providing a floral experience that we couldn't seem to find ourselves. As it turns out, there are many others like us, with a deep appreciation for beauty, elegance, and everyday pleasures" said Plusquellec.Moving away from traditional corporate roles, the founders turned their passion for florals into a blooming business. Starting out in New York City at the heart of the flower market, their success blossomed after several years, leading to expansion into other cities – Chicago, Los Angeles, Austin, and most recently, Miami. After perfecting their packaging to ensure freshness without sacrificing style - they also introduced nationwide next-day delivery, allowing their carefully crafted bouquets reach recipients all across the US.The new Fall Collection from Ode à la Rose embodies the brand's core beliefs: it's not just about aesthetics. Every meticulously crafted bouquet stands as a symbol of the brand's dedication to capturing moments and creating memories, with each arrangement telling its own story through traditional French floral craftsmanship.Ode à la Rose offers more than just exquisite flower bouquets and flower delivery in Miami . Customers looking for a complete gifting experience can pair bouquets with French chocolates, artisanal macarons, and specialty items like plush teddy bears and spa kits. Their commitment to detail shines not just in their products, but also in their presentation.The brand's signature pink packaging not only assures the freshness of the bouquet but also elevates the unboxing experience. To make each gift extra special, customers are encouraged to add personal photographs in addition to the standard gift message, preserving cherished moments for years to come.Though more of a luxury brand, especially in an industry crowded with uninspired & cheap arrangements, Ode à la Rose still maintains affordability. They offer premium bouquets across a wide range of budgets, with everything from 7 roses in a mason jar to larger-than-life sized 100 stem arrangements available for delivery in Miami.A notable mention is Ode à la Rose's reliable delivery system, which provides an actual photo of the bouquet before it leaves the studio & confirmation once it's been delivered. The quick & reliable same-day delivery option is especially useful in cities like Miami, where unpredictable schedules shouldn't impede on a romantic gesture.Located centrally in Miami, Ode à la Rose is more than a floral brand-it represents a melding of expertise, emotion, and tradition. To explore their Fall Collection or wide range of other products, just head to their website. The dedicated team can also be reached via phone (786) 567-9964 or email.About Ode à la Rose: Created by Olivier Plusquellec and Louis Brunet, Ode à la Rose epitomizes French floral elegance. Offering a range of artistic floral bouquets across price ranges and colors, they provide same-day delivery of their fresh flowers in Miami, Chicago, Austin, Washington D.C., New York, and Los Angeles, and next-day delivery nationwide.

