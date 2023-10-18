(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Ji Han

Meet the Owner of NY Spine Care: Dr. Ji Han

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As a figure in the realm of pain management, Dr. Ji Han is a distinguished authority with unparalleled expertise accumulated over two decades. His academic journey began at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, earning a degree in 2002. This set the stage for an illustrious career and formidable training at prestigious establishments such as Weill Cornell Medical Center, Hospital for Special Surgery, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Institute. Serving as the Director of Pain Management at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Queens and Queens Medical Associates Center, Dr. Han has established himself as a renowned figure in the field. His accomplishments and invaluable contributions have cemented his status as a leading figure in the field of pain management.

Dr. Ji Han has an unwavering dedication to providing compassionate care to all of his patients. He has been a lifeline for countless individuals struggling with painful conditions, offering the highest caliber of care and proficiency. Dr. Han leads the NY Spine Care team, an institution that offers hope and healing to patients in need. What truly sets NY Spine Care apart is their personalized treatment strategies, which are crafted with precision and care to ensure each patient achieves the best possible outcome. Recently, their commitment to excellence culminated in the inauguration of a state-of-the-art facility exclusively devoted to interventional pain management. If you're looking for expert care, combined with compassion and a dedication to excellence, then Dr. Han and the NY Spine Care team are the clear choice for you.

Dr. Ji Han states,“As the owner of NY Spine Care, I have the pleasure of seeing firsthand the incredible successes that our patients achieve. When a person comes to us in pain and leaves pain-free, it's an incredibly rewarding experience. Knowing that our team's hard work and dedication can make such a significant difference in someone's life is an incredible feeling. As a professional, I am proud to be part of an organization that helps so many people regain their quality of life. Watching individuals transform from feeling downtrodden and miserable to being happy and engaged is truly inspiring and remarkable. These stories are what drives us at NY Spine Care and what makes every day a new opportunity to make a positive difference.”

At NY Spine Care, Dr. Ji Han knows that his team is the heart and soul of what they do. Without his skilled physicians, nurses, and staff who make up the NY Spine Care team, operating a medical facility of his caliber would simply not be possible. Dr. Ji Han understands that when his patients come to them seeking relief from pain or a better quality of life, they are putting their trust in Ny Spine Care to provide them with the utmost care. Dr. Ji Han comments,“Our team takes this responsibility extremely seriously, and we work tirelessly to ensure that everyone who walks through our doors feels welcomed, heard, and valued.”

Recently, Dr. Ji Han expanded his team by adding two experienced Anesthesiologist experts. These individuals bring with them a wealth of knowledge that will allow NY Spine Care to provide even more comprehensive treatment options to their patients. Dr. Ji Han comments,“We're proud to say that when it comes to administering any needed anesthesia, our patients can rest easy knowing that they are in the capable and caring hands of our skilled anesthesiologists. At NY Spine Care, we believe that our team is what truly sets us apart, and we're committed to providing exceptional care to every person who entrusts us with their health and wellness.”

To learn more about how Dr. Ji Han's NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management can help you and to visit their new facility visit:

