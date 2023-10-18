14 ERP Solutions To Showcase At Dublin ERP Headtoheadtm Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The 9th Irish Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEADTM takes place next week on 24-25 October in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dublin Airport. This will be the largest event to-date with 14 ERP solutions on offer. If you are in the market for ERP it is a must attend event.The unique format of the event brings together the leading ERP vendors, who must follow a script during their presentations, allowing delegates to compare solutions like for like.The event will feature ERP product demonstrations from 14 ERP solution providers. ERP solutions to be demonstrated include SAP S/4HANA, Oracle NetSuite, Epicor, Sage Intacct, SAP Business One, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Infor, IFS Cloud, SAP Business ByDesign, Intact iQ, Priority Software, EFACS E/8, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Herbst Insight.The event will features 28 ERP product demos and delegates can choose to attend sessions focused on Finance, Production, Procurement, Business Intelligence & Analytics, Projects or Sales High Volume.The ERP packed Agenda will also include presentations of keynote speeches from Lumenia Consulting on 'What Makes Successful ERP Projects', 'Navigating the Intersection between ERP and Digital Transformation' and 'Are you ERP Ready'? At the end of Day 1, ERP solution provider Infor will also present on how to 'Driving more value from your ERP'. Day 2 will include four ERP sector focused presentations covering Field Service Management, Food & Beverage, Enterprise Asset Management and Manufacturing. Day 2 will conclude with a panel-discussion on 'Avoiding ERP Implementation Mistakes', this is always an event highlight. A panel of industry end users, all of whom have implemented ERP, will talk about their experiences good and bad and highlight things they might do differently next time.“ERP is as important as ever. It is a central platform for most organisations and a foundation on which many of their digital transformation initiatives will be built. The continued focus on ERP demonstrates its centrality to digitalisation, which is a key imperative across all sectors. Surveying the various options in the ERP market can take time. By attending this event you will get months of work done in 2 days”, commented Ian O'Toole, Managing Partner at Lumenia.The event will have ample time for networking and to speak with ERP experts who will be available in the expo area for questions and 1:1 meetings. The event is facilitated by leading independent ERP consultants Lumenia Consulting who will also be on hand to offer impartial guidance and advice.For further information on the event and to register please visit the event website.

