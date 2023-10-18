Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. Of Louisiana Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its ten full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana. Additional information is available at .

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate” and“intend” or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“would,”“should,”“could” or“may.” We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.