Redefining The Future Of Transportation: Netcapital Extends Lightning Motorcycle Campaign

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLLISTER, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightning Motorcycle , manufacturer of the world's most advanced electric motorcycles, is excited to announce Netcapital's approval to extend the company's campaign.
Lightning is not simply crafting electric motorcycles; it is reshaping the very concept of what a two-wheeler can be as the world shifts toward electrification. Transcending traditional norms, Lightning Motorcycle offers riders an exhilarating, eco-friendly, and high-performance riding experience.
Compelling reasons for investing in Lightning's exciting endeavor:
Two-wheelers form an indispensable component of the global transportation network, especially in regions like China, South Asia and Southeast Asia. In the fiscal year 2021 alone, a staggering 45 million units were sold , underscoring the immense demand for these vehicles.
While electric two-wheelers currently represent a fraction of the market, Lightning Motorcycle is poised to spearhead the electric revolution. Electric two-wheelers are projected to account for 30% of the global market by 2030, encompassing a remarkable 13.5 million units. (Source: McKinsey) .
Invest in Lightning Motorcycle now and be part of the eco-friendly riding revolution. To learn more, visit: Netcapital .
About Lightning Motorcycle
Lightning Motorcycle boasts over 14 years of expertise in engineering industry-leading electric vehicle technology. Lightning's mission is to revolutionize the motorcycle industry by offering consumers some of the world's highest-performing electric motorcycles, featuring lightning-fast charging capabilities and an unequaled rider experience.
For more information about the company, visit:
To invest now, visit: Netcapital .
