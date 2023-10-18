S3 Group's Expansion To Southern Alberta Promises Economic Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medicine Hat, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S3 Group Ltd., an agricultural equipment manufacturing company based in Swift Current, Sask. announced today the investment of $7 million to develop a new facility in Medicine Hat, Alta. With support from Invest Alberta and the Government of Alberta, the company's expansion includes plans to create 100 new jobs over five years in product design, engineering, and manufacturing for export.

S3 Group currently operates five facilities in three locations across North America, manufacturing farm equipment products that contribute to sustainable farming. Following a two-year search for the right location, the company chose to invest in Alberta due to its strategic location along the Highway 1 transportation corridor, talent availability, and the province's position as a hub for innovation where new technology can be cultivated and applied. In particular, the City of Medicine Hat's strategic vision to attract investment and business development was a key factor in the company's decision to expand the business.

S3's decision to establish roots in Alberta is supported by a $1.3 million contribution from the Government of Alberta's Investment and Growth Fund, a program designed to increase Alberta's competitive advantage in global markets. Invest Alberta supported S3's plans to expand by helping navigate the grant application process, providing connections to the local business and investment landscape, and making valuable introductions to service providers and partners.

The addition of the new S3 facility will enhance Alberta's growing agri-tech sector. Encompassing over 22,000 square feet of office and manufacturing space, operations will include an engineering centre, metallurgical lab, and advanced testing equipment. Since 1966, S3 Group has been designing and building specialized equipment and products for end-users and custom components for other equipment manufacturers worldwide. S3-branded products include grain aeration fans, blowers for air seeders, combine airbars, tynes, and harrows.

S3 Group has been a strong partner in communities where the company operates, including by providing scholarships and implementing strategies to support immigration settlement of skilled workers and to attract women into manufacturing. The company's success in Alberta will involve applying those strategies and values locally.

QUOTES

“Medicine Hat and southeast Alberta have a vibrant agriculture sector that will no doubt benefit from having S3 Group's equipment and manufacturing expertise in its own backyard. We know Alberta is the economic engine of Canada and that is because of companies like S3 Group, who see value in growing their business into Alberta. It is investments like these that help strengthen our local and provincial economies and make this province a great place to live, work and raise a family.” - Danielle Smith, Premier and MLA for Brooks-Medicine Hat

“Alberta has an exciting story to tell, and our government is thrilled that S3 Group is a part of it. Their decision to expand into Medicine Hat is proof that our business and investment-friendly policies are working. Together, we are helping to create valuable jobs for Albertans and strengthening our economy.” - Matt Jones, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade

“The Government of Alberta's investment in the IGF program demonstrates a commitment to economic growth, diversification of the economy, and providing employment opportunities for the people of Alberta. While working with the teams at Invest Alberta, the City of Medicine Hat, and other regional stakeholders, it was striking how much they genuinely wanted to help our project succeed. For that, I am grateful. It reassures me that expanding into Southeast Alberta was the right decision. At S3 Group, we see a tremendous opportunity to re-shore manufacturing to North America in a responsible way, building products used in our own back yard. S3's commitment to giving back to our communities, providing high-touch customer service, and embracing a culture of continuous improvement is a good fit with the people of Medicine Hat. This community has a legacy of innovation, ingenuity, and hard work, and we are proud to be a part of it.” - Richelle Andreas, CEO, S3 Group Ltd.

“We are thrilled that both S3 Group and the province of Alberta have chosen to invest in Medicine Hat. I had the opportunity to meet with the leadership of S3 Group and learn about their business, corporate culture and values - and I know they are going to be an amazing partner and asset in our community and region. We are very grateful for the support that the Alberta government provided through the IGF to help make this amazing opportunity a reality.” - Linnsie Clark, Mayor of the City of Medicine Hat

“The expansion by S3 into Alberta shows that the province has what investors are looking for: skilled workers, access to markets, and a collaborative, innovative sector. The collaborations between S3, the province, the city, and Invest Alberta are bringing long-term benefits to sustainable farming that will not only create jobs but also strengthen Alberta's position as a hub for innovation.” - Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta

About Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta engages the world and provides high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits. Since 2020, Invest Alberta has supported the commitment of nearly $20 billion in investment that created more than 27,000 new high-value jobs for Albertans. For more information, please visit investalberta .

About S3 Group Ltd.

Approaching its 58th year in agricultural manufacturing, S3 Group Ltd. provides engineering and manufacturing solutions to some of the world's most recognized brands in agricultural equipment. With a focus on products that contribute to environmentally responsible farming practices, S3 Group has also developed a growing portfolio of self-branded products.