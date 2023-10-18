James River To Hold Its Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call On Wednesday, November 8, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) will release third quarter 2023 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. It will also host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).



The conference call may be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID 2447211, or via the investor website at . A replay will also be available in the same location.

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of its regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated“A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

