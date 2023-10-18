James River To Hold Its Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call On Wednesday, November 8, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) will release third quarter 2023 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. It will also host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).
The conference call may be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID 2447211, or via the investor website at . A replay will also be available in the same location.
About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of its regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated“A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.
Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at .
For more information contact:
Brett Shirreffs
SVP, Finance, Investments and Investor Relations
(919) 980-0524
MENAFN18102023004107003653ID1107266801
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.