Nuwellis, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On November 7, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company focused on transforming the lives of people with fluid overload, announced today that its third quarter 2023 financial results will be released on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM ET, during which management will discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business overview.



To access the live webcast, please visit the Investors page of the Nuwellis website at . Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing 1-833-816-1404 (U.S) or 1-412-317-0497 (international) and using the conference ID: 10182705. An audio archive of the webcast will be available following the call on the Investors page at .

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit or visit us on LinkedIn .

About the Aquadex SmartFlow® System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible, and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

CONTACTS

INVESTORS :

Vivian Cervantes

Gilmartin Group LLC

