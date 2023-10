Ardelyx To Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On October 31, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter financial results and provide a business update.



To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 481-2838 (domestic) or (412) 317-1858 (international) and ask to be joined into the Ardelyx call. Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously webcast and will be available under the Investors section of the company's website at . The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 30 days following the call.

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) as well as early-stage pipeline candidates. Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin has received approval for PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been submitted in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter) , LinkedIn and Facebook .

