Marten Transport Announces Third Quarter Results

Operating revenue was $279.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared with $324.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $239.1 million for the 2023 quarter compared with $269.3 million for the 2022 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $40.5 million for the 2023 quarter from $55.1 million for the 2022 quarter.

Operating revenue was $863.2 million for the first nine months of 2023 compared with $941.3 million for the first nine months of 2022. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $742.6 million for the 2023 period compared with $783.8 million for the 2022 period. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $120.6 million for the 2023 period from $157.5 million for the 2022 period.

Operating income was $17.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared with $33.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, operating income was $74.5 million compared with $110.6 million for the first nine months of 2022.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 93.8% for the 2023 quarter and 89.6% for the 2022 quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 92.8% for the 2023 quarter and 87.5% for the 2022 quarter.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 91.4% for the first nine months of 2023 and 88.3% for the first nine months of 2022. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 90.0% for the 2023 period and 85.9% for the 2022 period.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated,“Our earnings this quarter were significantly pressured by the industry-wide weak demand, cumulative impact of reduced freight rates with the resulting freight network disruption, and inflationary operating costs within the current freight market recession. Additionally, the record heat and rising fuel prices each month of the third quarter led to an increase in our mile-adjusted net fuel expense of $3.9 million, or 4 cents per diluted share, from this year's second quarter to third quarter.”

“We are focused on both minimizing the current freight market's impact on our operations, and investing in and positioning our premium service solutions to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities as the market necessarily recovers - with fair compensation for our services. To that end, we have not agreed to any rate reductions since early August.”

