NVE Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results And Announces Quarterly Dividend

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 33% to $7.12 million from $10.7 million for the prior-year quarter. The decrease was due to a 32% decrease in product sales and a 92% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 22% to $4.72 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to $6.09 million, or $1.26 per share, for the prior-year quarter.

For the first six months of fiscal 2024, total revenue decreased 12% to $16.0 million from $18.1 million for the first six months of the prior year. The decrease was due to a 10% decrease in product sales and a 68% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income decreased 11% to $9.13 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, from $10.2 million, or $2.12 per share, for the first half of fiscal 2023.

The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable November 30, 2023, to shareholders of record as of October 30, 2023.

“We are pleased to report solid earnings for the quarter and six months despite a decrease in defense-related product sales and a semiconductor industry downturn,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data. NVE has also licensed its spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, commonly known as MRAM.

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as our reliance on several large customers for a significant percentage of revenue, uncertainties related to the economic environments in the industries we serve, uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, risks of credit losses, risks and uncertainties related to future dividend payments, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, as updated in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

