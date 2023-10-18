Logan Ridge Finance Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: LRFC) (“LRFC,”“Logan Ridge” or the“Company”) to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, after market close. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss these results.



By Phone: To access the call, please dial (646) 307-1963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and use the conference ID 3976270. A replay of this conference call will be available shortly after the live call through November 16th. By Webcast: A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis at . The online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call at in the Investor Resources section under Events and Presentations.



About Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: LRFC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Logan Ridge invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is externally managed by Mount Logan Management, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mount Logan Capital Inc. Both Mount Logan Management, LLC and Mount Logan Capital Inc. are affiliates of BC Partners Advisors L.P.

Logan Ridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at loganridgefinance.

