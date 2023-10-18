Productbot Ai Announces Availability Of Privacy-Focused Ai Platform For Accelerating Software Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Reza PiriAUSTIN , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Enterprise software startup Productbot Ai announced today the general availability of its flagship co-pilot for product management teams, enabling a 10x increase in productivity. Never before has such a powerful solution been available to product management and design professionals that is purpose-built for daily work. Productbot Ai is the intelligent co-pilot for automating product development and enabling product managers and designers to focus on what they do best - innovating and building world-class products.“As a software developer and product manager for nearly two decades, I have lived first-hand the challenges that software product teams experience in getting their ideas documented and developed into products,” said Reza Piri, Founder and CEO of Productbot Ai.“I founded Productbot Ai to directly impact the daily time-consuming activities that product managers and designers engage in to ideate new features, document product requirements, and respond to stakeholders. Our vision is that the entire product development lifecycle can be dramatically shortened with Productbot Ai, freeing product managers and designers to focus more on high-value activities such as strategy and customer engagement while resulting in faster time-to-market for software products.”Product managers and designers can now unleash Productbot Ai's built-in templates combined with each organization's proprietary data and third-party content to complete everyday product management tasks. A product team can use its existing data as a starting point for Productbot Ai's artificial intelligence to base its responses on relevant facts, creating highly accurate and timely product documentation. Users can also leverage Productbot Ai's global knowledge search to instantly pull relevant information for stakeholder queries, enhancing transparency and fostering trust.Enterprises are understandably cautious about sharing their valuable intellectual property with a crop of new AI tools that do not ensure the protection of sensitive information. Productbot Ai prioritizes privacy-by-default through SOC2 Type 1 compliance and following the highest data security standards. Enterprises can now confidently unlock the power of generative AI, knowing their internal data and training models are never shared or accessible to anyone outside their organization. Enterprises can deploy various large language models (LLMs) of their choice and connect directly to Productbot Ai on-premises or in their cloud infrastructure.“I have led many world-class software product teams through the entire product development lifecycle and leveraged various market-leading productivity tools in those efforts. Until now, I have never seen a solution with the potential of Productbot Ai to deliver 10x efficiency gains across all the daily tasks that product managers and designers undertake,” said Mike Siegel, multi-decade technology executive, investor, and strategic advisor to Productbot Ai.“I am thrilled to support Reza's mission to bring the power of generative AI into the enterprise with a privacy-by-default architecture. It is clear that the time savings and efficiency gains that Productbot Ai provides make it an essential co-pilot for product teams seeking a competitive edge as they bring new products to market.”Productbot Ai is available now at where enterprise product teams can sign up for product access and schedule time for a live demonstration with a Productbot Ai team member. Pricing starts at $35 per user per month.

