ETHICS AND THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT: A CONVERSATION WITH JUDICIAL ETHICIST JEREMY FOGEL

SANTA CLARA, CALIF., U.S.A., October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- What:Join us for this event featuring a conversation with former United States Federal Judge Jeremy Fogel and Professor Brad Joondeph, the Jerry A. Kasner Professor of Law at the Santa Clara University School of Law , on the topic of ethical considerations of both professional conduct and recent court decisions by the United States Supreme Court.The event is co-sponsored by the Santa Clara University School of Law and the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics .Why:Is a code of ethics needed for the Supreme Court? Why are the Supreme Court's justices the only federal judicial officers not required to adhere to a specific code of ethics?When:Friday, October 27, noon to 1:00 p.m. PDTWhere:For more information or to register for the free event, visit .About the Markkula Center for Applied EthicsThe Markkula Center for Applied Ethics brings the traditions of ethical thinking to bear on real-world problems. Our mission is to engage individuals and organizations in making choices that respect and care for others. Beyond a full range of events, grants, internships, and fellowships for the Santa Clara University community, the Ethics Center leads a Campus Ethics team comprised of students addressing critical issues of the day on campus. The Center also serves professionals in business, health care, government, journalism, and the social sector-producing resources and convening panel discussions with leading experts that explore the ethical challenges in the field. In addition, we focus on ethical issues in leadership, technology, the internet, and immigration. Through our website and frequent appearances in the media, we also bring ethical decision-making resources to the wider world. For more information, see .To stay informed about future events from the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics subscribe to Ethics Center news and information.

