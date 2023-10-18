The House Of Garçon Celebrates 15 Years Of Excellence With A Spectacular Anniversary House Ball

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Washington, DC- Over 1,500 LGBTQ+ people of color and allies are expected to celebrate the House of Garcon 15 Anniversary House Ball "Black Is..." on 11/11/2023 We are so proud to have reached this incredible milestone. This event shows the power of unity and love within the LGBTQ+ House Ballroom community.”
- Shannon GarconWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The House of Garçon, a legendary pillar of creativity, acceptance, and LGBTQ+ empowerment, proudly announces the celebration of its 15th Anniversary House Ball, "BLACK IS...". Over 1,500 LGBTQ+ people of color and allies are expected to attend this historic event on November 11, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the prestigious Echostage in Washington, DC. For fifteen extraordinary years, The House of Garçon has been a driving force in the LGBTQ+ House Ball community, fostering unity, artistry, and resilience.
The House of Garçon has a rich legacy of providing a nurturing family environment for LGBTQ+ individuals, particularly those facing discrimination and adversity. The 15th Anniversary House Ball BLACK IS... promises to be a night of exceptional talent, runway fashion, and electrifying performances that pay homage to the vibrant and diverse LGBTQ+ culture that the House of Garcon has championed.
What makes this event extraordinary is the incredible support and partnership from some prominent organizations and brands dedicated to LGBTQ+ rights, inclusivity, and health. These esteemed sponsors have come together to make this historic celebration possible:
Our Esteemed Sponsors Include:
ViiV Healthcare: A global leader in HIV research and treatment, ViiV Healthcare's support underscores their commitment to improving the lives of those affected by HIV and AIDS.
TruEvolution: A pioneering organization dedicated to LGBTQ+ health and wellness, TruEvolution's partnership emphasizes the importance of community care and support.
HIV Vaccine Trials Network: A leader in HIV research, the HIV Vaccine Trials Network's support underscores the importance of ongoing efforts to combat HIV/AIDS.
Center for Black Equity: Committed to advancing the rights and visibility of the Black LGBTQ+ community, the Center for Black Equity's partnership amplifies the message of inclusivity.
Jack'd: A platform dedicated to connecting LGBTQ+ individuals, Jack'd's sponsorship emphasizes its mission to create meaningful connections within the community.
Tito's Handmade Vodka: Tito's is known for its commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ causes. Tito's Handmade Vodka adds a touch of elegance to the celebration.
Uncle Nearest Whiskey: Uncle Nearest's support showcases its dedication to celebrating diversity and inclusivity and emphasizes its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.
Human Rights Campaign: As a leading advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and equality, the Human Rights Campaign's support symbolizes their dedication to fostering a more inclusive world.
GLAAD: A powerful force for LGBTQ+ acceptance and representation in media, GLAAD's involvement highlights the importance of positive LGBTQ+ portrayals and stories.
Swerv Magazine: A prominent publication celebrating LGBTQ+ culture, Swerv Magazine's involvement highlights its commitment to amplifying LGBTQ+ voices and stories.
Shannon Garcon
House of Comme des Garcons
+1 202-491-4313
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
MENAFN18102023003118003196ID1107266741
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.