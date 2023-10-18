Arthur Bryant Of Bailey Glasser Joins Sports Law Expert Podcast As A Guest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bryant is also the former Chairman and Executive Director of Public Justice, a national public interest law firm created by trial lawyers.

- Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney PublicationsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hackney Publications announced today the release of the latest episode of Sports Law Expert Podcast, which features Arthur H. Bryant of Bailey Glasser, who is arguably the nation's foremost plaintiffs' attorney in the area of Title IX.The podcast segment can be heard here.Going forward, those interested in being notified when a segment of the podcast goes live can subscribe by visiting here.“Arthur has single-handedly changed the lives of thousands of female athletes,” said Holt Hackney, the publisher of Hackney Publications.“He has done this by directly representing those athletes against colleges and universities in Title IX litigation, as well as influencing hundreds of other institutions of higher education, who have witnessed his vigilance when it comes to ensuring gender equity.”ABOUT ARTHUR H. BRYANTArthur H. Bryant, Partner at Bailey Glasser, is the former Chairman and Executive Director of Public Justice, a national public interest law firm created by trial lawyers and currently supported by – and able to call on – over 2,700 of the top plaintiffs' lawyers in the country. Arthur is based in the firm's new Oakland, CA office. He has won major victories and established precedents in constitutional law, consumer protection, toxic torts, civil rights, class actions, and mass torts. The National Law Journal has twice named him one of the 100 Most Influential Attorneys in America.Arthur joined Public Justice (then Trial Lawyers for Public Justice) in 1984 as its sole staff attorney. He became Executive Director in 1987 and was named Chairman in 2014, his 30th anniversary with the organization. When Arthur became Executive Director, the organization had two staff (Arthur and the receptionist), a small office in Washington DC, fewer than 25 annual members, a $275,000 budget, and few cases on its docket. When he became Chairman, it had 30 staff (including 15 attorneys), offices on both coasts, over 2,500 members, a $5.3 million budget, and a broader range of high-impact, precedent-setting cases than any public interest organization in the country. He became Chairman Emeritus and joined the firm in 2019, his 35th anniversary with Public Justice.Early in his career, Arthur worked as an associate for a top-notch Philadelphia law firm handling First Amendment, civil rights, class action, and complex civil litigation. During this time, he brought and tried the case that forced the admission of women to Philadelphia's previously all-male Central High School.After joining Public Justice, Arthur was lead trial counsel in the first Title IX case tried against a university for discriminating against its women athletes and potential athletes. He then successfully represented more women athletes and potential athletes in Title IX litigation against schools and universities than any lawyer in the country – work he continues to this day.At Bailey Glasser, Arthur has continued his involvement in a wide variety of cutting-edge impact litigation. In addition to his precedent-setting Title IX work, he represented 93 plaintiffs' law firms and 167 trial lawyers as amici curiae to stop an unconstitutional proposed class action settlement of future Roundup claims. He is now helping challenge Meta's attempt to use Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to avoid liability for its role in creating and running over 1000 scam investment ads in Australia that are cheating people out of their life's savings.ABOUT HACKNEY PUBLICATIONSHackney Publications is the nation's leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 24 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.

