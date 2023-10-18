National Black Church Initiative Announces Inclusive Faith Educational Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

National Black Church Initiative to Collaborate with CME Outfitters on Educational Initiative Embracing LGBTQIA+ Voices!

- Rev Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church InitiativeWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches that constitute 27.7 million churchgoers, today announced its extended collaboration with CME Outfitters (CMEO), a leading accredited provider of continuing medical education (CME/CE), to provide allyship, education and resources on bias, inequality, stigma, misinformation and more to the 27.7 million African Americans and Latinos that NBCI churches represent. This collaboration is a continuation of an NBCI-CMEO partnership established last year to supply critical wellness information to NBCI members, congregants, churches and the public to address health inequities, improve health literacy, and amplify the voice of the patient, particularly in marginalized and under-served communities.“The National Black Church Initiative is committed to supporting members of the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies. We are focused on ensuring we are inclusive, unconditional, and non-discriminatory towards all members of our community. Our collaboration with CME Outfitters will supply education and resources to not only NBCI's 150,000 constituents and members – which include over 17,500 healthcare professionals - but also an estimated 27.7 million members of the African American and Latino communities,” said Reverend Anthony Evans, President of NBCI.“NBCI's focus and commitment to stand in solidarity with – and embrace - the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies is a testament to its focus on supporting an inclusive community,” said Kashemi Rorie, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of CMEO.“At CME Outfitters, we are dedicated to our mission to supply education that impacts healthcare delivery and improves patient outcomes. Our collaboration with NBCI underscores that mission.”View a video overview of how NBCI is fostering inclusive faith as well as select resources in an accompanying pdf document .ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and all of its members, congregants, churches and the public. the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches and the public. The National Black Church Initiative's methodology is utilizing faith and sound health science and critical wellness information to science and partners with major organizations and officials reduce racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work and offer faith-based, out-of-the-box and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues.About CME OutfittersCME Outfitters has provided continuing education to healthcare professionals and patients alike since 2002. While improving patient outcomes with evidence-based education has always been at the heart of its mission, CMEO began working a number of years ago to address racial, ethnic, gender, and age diversity through the education it provides. A nationwide initiative to educate healthcare providers on unconscious bias and disparities in care was launched in 2021 and is at the heart of CMEO's purpose-driven mission. In July of 2020, CME Outfitters became part of KnowFully Learning Group. for education and resources on diversity and inclusion and a wide range of therapeutic areas.About KnowFullyKnowFully Learning Group supplies continuing professional education, exam preparation courses, and education resources to the accounting, finance, and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over thecourse of their careers. The company also supplies exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Education brand. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA Med, Psychotherapy, and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. Formore information, please visit .

