REALAUCTION TO HOST FRESNO COUNTY's ONLINE TAX DEFAULTED PROPERTY AUCTIONS

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, US, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Realauction is proud to announce that it has been chosen as a new vendor to host the Online Tax Defaulted Property Auctions for the Fresno County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer-Tax Collector. Effective June 2023, Fresno County's online auctions were hosted by Realauction.The next sale will be scheduled in the Spring of 2024. Bidders can continue to check Realauction's website for further information: .The dedicated Fresno County Auction website will be available approximately one month before the sale date. Anyone who would like to participate in the upcoming sale will need to register and pay a one-time deposit in the amount of $5,000. If a bidder becomes the successful bidder on any parcel, their deposit becomes a non-refundable security deposit. This nonrefundable security deposit shall be applied to the purchase price of the property. Failure to consummate the sale may result in the forfeiture of the deposit. The sale will take place on two days; whatever does not sell the first day will be rescheduled for the second day. Bidders will have 72 hours to complete their final payment after the auction closes.Prospective bidders can begin their research on the site as well – specific links to County resources such as the Assessor's or Tax Collector's websites will be available for them to visit easily with the click of a mouse. Other information and warnings for prospective bidders will also be stated on the auction website. Please note information on the website is for general information purposes. Bidder must complete their own due diligence.Realauction's CEO, Lloyd McClendon stated,“We are excited to be entering into the state of California, and we look forward to providing Fresno County with an exceptional online auction experience as we do for all our other counties nationwide.”For any questions regarding this new service, please feel free to contact Realauction's Customer Service Department via email, , or via phone – 1-877-361-7325. Bidders may also call this Customer Service line to register for free weekly training webinars.About RealauctionRealauction is an online auction software provider headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The company has been hosting online Sheriff's Sales, Tax Sales, Foreclosure Sales and Tax Lien Sales since 2004. Serving over 450 counties in 15 states, Realauction runs online sales for some of the largest metropolitan counties in the US including Miami-Dade, FL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Orlando, FL and Newark, NJ. For more information, please visit their website at , or call their Customer Service Department at 1-877-361-7325, option #2.

