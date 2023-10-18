Tender Care PPEC Voted Best Of Florida Winner For Children's Therapy Practices 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Tender Care PPEC Best of Florida
Tender Care PPEC, Best of Florida Regional Winner, Provides Exceptional Therapy Services for Medically Complex Children Across 6 Centers At Tender Care PPEC, our Vision is to improve the quality of life for children with special medical needs”
- Tender CareFL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Tender Care PPEC is a Best of Florida Regional Winner for Children's Therapy Practices!
Best of Florida allows its audience to recognize Florida's best businesses, organizations, and people. People vote for businesses they love in Best of Florida's annual awards. The votes are tabulated and compiled along with The Guide to Florida's editor's picks. This results in a list of resources that showcase great businesses across the state. The Best of Florida winners range from seafood to healthcare, displaying organizations that deserve your attention. You'll find the best therapists, lawyers, contractors, and more.
Tender Care provides care for medically complex and fragile children from birth to 21 years of age in a daycare-like environment. They are staffed with nurses, CNAs, and therapists. They also opened the first independently owned Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care (PPEC) center in Florida. This means Tender Care has experience and knowledge in providing care to this special pediatric population. There are 6 Tender Care centers in Florida. They offer transportation and nutritious meals throughout the day.
Tender Care is honored to receive this award and thanks all who voted to recognize their staff's commitment to delivering exemplary therapy services to medically complex and technologically dependent children. If you are interested in their services, please enroll your child here:
Tender Care Centers - West Palm Beach
1015 10th St.
Lake Park, FL 33403
(561) 559-1160
Tender Care Medical Services - Spring Hill
306 Beverly Ct.
Spring Hill, FL 34606
(352) 683-6831
Tender Care Medical Services - Dunnellon
3107 W Dunnellon Rd.
Dunnellon, FL 34433
(352) 474-2468
Tender Care Centers - Ft. Lauderdale
1821 SE 4th Ave.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33316
(954) 763-5444
Tender Care Medical Services - St. Augustine
910 S. Winterhawk Dr. Ste 101
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 217-7648
Tender Care Medical Services - Palatka
927 S SR 19
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 336-9028
Tender Care Medical Services - Houston
748 Crabb River Rd.
Richmond, Texas 77469
Coming Soon
About Tender Care PPEC:
Tender Care PPEC is a Florida-based Pediatric Extended Care Center dedicated to providing comprehensive and high-quality safe care for medically complex children.
Thomas LoBianco
Tender Care Medical Services
+1 800-754-1490
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Tender Care PPEC (Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care) is thrilled to be a Best of Florida Winner 2023 for Children's Therapy Practices!
MENAFN18102023003118003196ID1107266720
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.