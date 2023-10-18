Tender Care PPEC Voted Best Of Florida Winner For Children's Therapy Practices 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tender CareFL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Tender Care PPEC is a Best of Florida Regional Winner for Children's Therapy Practices!Best of Florida allows its audience to recognize Florida's best businesses, organizations, and people. People vote for businesses they love in Best of Florida's annual awards. The votes are tabulated and compiled along with The Guide to Florida's editor's picks. This results in a list of resources that showcase great businesses across the state. The Best of Florida winners range from seafood to healthcare, displaying organizations that deserve your attention. You'll find the best therapists, lawyers, contractors, and more.Tender Care provides care for medically complex and fragile children from birth to 21 years of age in a daycare-like environment. They are staffed with nurses, CNAs, and therapists. They also opened the first independently owned Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care (PPEC) center in Florida. This means Tender Care has experience and knowledge in providing care to this special pediatric population. There are 6 Tender Care centers in Florida. They offer transportation and nutritious meals throughout the day.Tender Care is honored to receive this award and thanks all who voted to recognize their staff's commitment to delivering exemplary therapy services to medically complex and technologically dependent children. If you are interested in their services, please enroll your child here:Tender Care Centers - West Palm Beach1015 10th St.Lake Park, FL 33403(561) 559-1160Tender Care Medical Services - Spring Hill306 Beverly Ct.Spring Hill, FL 34606(352) 683-6831Tender Care Medical Services - Dunnellon3107 W Dunnellon Rd.Dunnellon, FL 34433(352) 474-2468Tender Care Centers - Ft. Lauderdale1821 SE 4th Ave.Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33316(954) 763-5444Tender Care Medical Services - St. Augustine910 S. Winterhawk Dr. Ste 101St. Augustine, FL 32086(904) 217-7648Tender Care Medical Services - Palatka927 S SR 19Palatka, FL 32177(386) 336-9028Tender Care Medical Services - Houston748 Crabb River Rd.Richmond, Texas 77469Coming SoonAbout Tender Care PPEC:Tender Care PPEC is a Florida-based Pediatric Extended Care Center dedicated to providing comprehensive and high-quality safe care for medically complex children.

