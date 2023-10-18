Leading Healthcare Manufacturers Head To Riyadh To Join The Global Health Exhibition

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Managed by Saudi Health in cooperation with major international partners:

Riyadh:

In Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, the Global Health Exhibition will be held from 29 to 31 October under the slogan“Invest in Health” at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference center (RFECC). It is hosting 250+ exhibitors coming in from 30 countries and expecting to reach 3000 visitors.

Saudi Arabia has taken enormous steps in the past few years to improve the healthcare sector. We, today, stand before a phase with promising opportunities, driven by Vision 2030 objectives to transform the healthcare sector to improve the quality of life for individuals and society. The Saudi leadership focuses on promoting the healthcare and digital health infrastructure, strengthening the relationship between the public and private healthcare sectors, and adhering to the principle of value-based healthcare.

The Global Health Exhibition will be sponsored by the Saudi Health as a platform for specialists regionally and globally to exchange opinions on the transformation of the Saudi healthcare sector.