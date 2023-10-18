123RF Introduces The AI Writer: A Content Creation Tool Powered By Cutting-Edge AI Technologies

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) 123RF introduces AI Writer, as it is merging AI with creative storytelling. Easily generate scripts, articles, and more while pairing with 100M+ relevant visuals for authentic, engaging content.

Singapore, 18th October 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , 123RF , a leading stock photography and digital content provider, is proud to announce the launch of their new 123RF AI Writer . This innovative update combines the realms of artificial intelligence and creative storytelling.







Image Credits: 123RF

With the 123RF AI Writer, users can now effortlessly auto-generate scripts, social media posts, articles, and other textual content. 123RF AI Writer automatically curates and pairs the best and most relevant visual content from 100 million stock photos and vectors based on the generated copy. This not only simplifies content creation but also ensures the generated content is authentic, engaging, and contextually relevant.

“The aim is to take storytelling to the next level, and to bridge the gap between what artificial intelligence can deliver and the users' expectation; and deliver a more intuitive end-to-end experience from ideation to conception,” says Jack Sen Pang, CEO of 123RF.“With our new AI Writer, we are giving our users the power of context-based copywriting combined with human-like NLP, ensuring every piece generated resonates deeply with its intended audience.”

At its core, the 123RF AI Writer promises an effortless experience in crafting, optimizing, and innovating content. Besides its core features, what makes it stand out, is:



Curated image pairing : The 123RF AI Writer will suggest and recommend images from 123RF's library of over 100 million images that complement the generated copy – this function is a convenient time-saver from having to conduct a separate search for relevant visuals. Fluent in 180 languages : Effortlessly generate text or copy in 180 languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, and more.

123RF remains committed to innovating and staying at the forefront of technology. With 123RF AI Writer, it is now easier to optimize creative workflows or processes with the seamless integration of multiple AI-powered tools, making the creative journey smoother and more efficient than ever.

The 123RF PLUS subscription is a cost-effective solution as it reduces the high costs of individual image purchases or multiple subscriptions. This all-in-one subscription combines essential AI tools: 123RF AI Writer & AI Image Generator along with access to over 100 million stock photos and vectors.

About 123RF

Founded in 2005, 123RF has grown into a leading royalty-free digital stock agency with a commitment to advancing AI technology in the creative realm. 123RF aims to streamline and enrich the creative process for all users – making it smarter, faster and easier for all. Powered by artificial intelligence, 123RF also provides access to millions of curated creative assets worldwide.