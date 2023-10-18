Tempting Fate In The South China Sea

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Philippines, China and the US have become trapped in a spiral of tit-for-tat actions driven by sharply conflicting visions of the region's future. The intensifying cycle consists of reciprocal warnings, threats, saber-rattling and displays of power.

Diplomatic efforts to avoid confrontations have been largely unsuccessful. This game of chicken has brought them to the brink. One or more may be backed – or back itself – into a corner where it has no choice but to confront its opponent militarily or suffer the backlash of its nationalists and warmongers.

There are two current hotspots where one-up-manship could spark a military confrontation. They are Second Thomas Shoal and Scarborough Shoal. These situations have distinct differences but in the fog of nationalism have become intertwined.

Limited sovereignty

Second Thomas Shoal is not above water at high tide and according to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) cannot be claimed by any country as sovereign territory. But the feature lies on the Philippines' legal continental shelf and within its 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone.

This means the Philippines has sovereignty over the resources and responsibilities for protecting the environment there. It has stationed token troops on a still-commissioned but rusting old warship that it purposely ran aground there to back up its claim. So its government thinks its sovereignty is at stake and that it cannot afford to lose it without undermining its legitimacy.