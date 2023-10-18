(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks in Play

10/18/2023 - 12:03 PM EST - Lithium South Development Corp : Announced it has selected Knight Piésold Consulting and JDS Energy & Mining to prepare an updated National Instrument 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment on its flagship Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project, located in Salta Province, Argentina. The report will use the new HMN Li Project upgraded resource of 1.58 million tonnes Lithium Carbonate Equivalent. It will also take into consideration current market conditions and pricing for LCE. The report will use an Initial Design Capacity of 15,000 tonnes per year LCE production. This IDC could be expanded as further project resources and pumping areas are identified. Lithium South Development Corp shares V.LIS are trading unchanged at $0.37.



