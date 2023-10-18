(MENAFN- Baystreet) LinkedIn Cuts Over 650 Jobs: What's the Takeaway?

Earlier this week, the social media website LinkedIn announced that it would move forward with over 650 job cuts across a variety of teams that include engineering, finance, and several others. This comes after the organization had already slashed over 700 jobs in the month of May. What should investors take away from this move?



LinkedIn was launched in California all the way back in May 2003. The social media company was launched specifically as a professional network service. This allowed users to present a professional and curated social media footprint. The company become a wholly owned subsidiary of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in December 2016.

Over the years, LinkedIn has emerged as the go-to professional social media network among millions of workers around the world. More than a curated social media footprint, LinkedIn allows individuals to establish a large professional network in a relatively short period of time.

For its part, LinkedIn said that the job cuts were executed to make changes to its organizational structure and streamline its decision making. Meanwhile, LinkedIn is charting a course to develop its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. It recently announced an AI-assisted candidate discovery tool for recruiters on the website. Moreover, Microsoft revealed in an earnings report that AI-powered collaborative articles are“the fastest-growing traffic driver on the site”.

LinkedIn has carved out an enviable niche in the social media space. Indeed, Elon Musk's changing strategic vision for Twitter, and its name change to X, illustrate that company's desire to compete in the professional network services space. LinkedIn surpassed $15 billion in revenue for the first time in its first quarter (Q1) fiscal 2023 report. This social media company looks as strong as ever as we look to the final months of 2023.

