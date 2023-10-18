(MENAFN- Baystreet) Losses Continue in Toronto

Scotiabank, Lithium Americas in Focus

















Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, led by losses in industrial stocks, while materials gained after better-than-expected economic data from top consumer China brightened the demand outlook.

The TSX Composite stumbled 157.62 points to launch into noon hour EDT Wednesday at 19,535.18.

The Canadian dollar dropped 0.21 cents at 73.03 cents U.S.

Among individual stocks, Lithium Americas Corp dropped $1.04, or 8.4%, to $11.36, after Deutsche Bank cut the rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy", while also reducing its target price to $7 from $25 earlier.

Bank of Nova Scotia fell 72 cents, or 1.2%, to $59.23 as its fourth-quarter results will be adjusted for certain "notable items", impacting its results by about $590 million after-tax, or about 49 cents per share.

On the economic calendar, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation reports housing starts in Canada edged up by 8% over a month earlier to 270,466 units in September, above market expectations of 240,000 units.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange slid 6.26 points, or 1.2%, to move into afternoon at 531.66.

All but one of the 12 TSX subgroups were negative, with real-estate plunging 1.7%, health-care faltering 1.5%, and industrials weaker by 1.3%.

Only energy held out against the negative tide, taking on 0.1%.

ON WALLSTREET

Stocks dropped Wednesday as earnings season gained steam and Wall Street looked ahead to other key financial reports. Treasury yields climbed to multiyear highs, pressuring equities.

The Dow Jones Industrials lost 169.5 points by noon to at 33,828.15.

The S&P 500 sank 32.12 points to 4,341.08.

The NASDAQ index plummeted 116.79 points to 13,416.96.

J.B. Hunt lost more than 6% on the back of worse-than-expected earnings, while United Airlines fell more than 8% after delivering soft guidance. Morgan Stanley dropped more than 7% and was on pace for its worst day since 2020 as a weak performance from the bank's wealth management division overshadowed beats on both lines.

On the other hand, Procter & Gamble rose nearly 3% after beating analyst expectations for the quarter. Investors are now looking to Netflix and Tesla earnings expected after the bell on Wednesday.

Just over 10% of companies in the S&P 500 have reported results, according to FactSet. Of those that have already reported, about 78% have surpassed analyst expectations.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, raising yields to 4.9% from Tuesday's 4.84%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices recovered $1.35 to $88.S. a barrel.

Gold prices leaped $20.20 to $1,955.90.























