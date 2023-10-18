US Affirms Commitment To Counter Iran's Development Of Dangerous Weapons

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The United States on Wednesday re-affirmed commitment to thwart Iran's attempts to develop, procure and proliferate missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other dangerous weapons.

"The United States reaffirms our commitment to utilize every tool at our disposal to counter Iran's development, procurement, and proliferation of missiles, UAVs, and other dangerous weapons," the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement today after the expiry of the United Nation's restrictions on Iran's missile-related activities.

"Such tools include but are not limited to sanctions, export controls, diplomatic engagement, cooperation with private industry, and interdictions as appropriate and provided by law."

Blinken pointed out that the US and its partners will also continue to raise concerns at the United Nations and demand that Iran be held accountable for the destabilizing impacts of its proliferation.

"As part of our longstanding efforts to counter Iran's missile-related activities and other destabilizing conduct, the United States is taking a number of new actions today,

"While the United States has already sanctioned all possible entities and individuals contained within Security Council Resolution 2231, today we are announcing additional designations on individuals and entities related to Iran's missile, conventional arms, and UAV activities, including such activities involving Russia, the People's Republic of China, Venezuela, and elsewhere," Blinken said.

He stressed that Iran's development, procurement, and proliferation of missiles and missile-related technology remains one of the greatest challenges to international peace and security.

"We see the horrific impact of Iran's provision of missiles and UAVs to designated terrorist organizations and militant proxies,

"We see the destructive result of Iran's transfer of lethal UAVs to Russia to target critical civilian infrastructure and kill civilians in Ukraine," he noted.

The US top diplomat asserted that the US remains focused on addressing Iran's destabilizing proliferation activities, in particular its missile and UAV programs and the threats they pose to the world. (end)

