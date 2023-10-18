Launch Of The Meytier Equitable Hiring Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meytier is delighted to announce that applications are now being accepted for the Meytier Equitable Hiring Awards.

- Rena Nigam, Founder & CEO of MeytierNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Applications are now open for the Meytier Equitable Hiring Awards. These awards recognize companies prioritizing inclusive hiring practices where job seekers from all backgrounds can thrive. There are three award levels to be considered for - Gold, Silver and Bronze. By raising awareness around equitable hiring, Meytier is committed to creating a future where every applicant feels valued, respected, and empowered to reach their full potential.“We founded Meytier with the mission to help companies create an equitable, sustainable way to hire great talent. We launched this award to recognize companies that are on the right path to implementing an equitable process” said Rena Nigam, CEO and Founder of Meytier.Companies can apply here:About the application process:- Rolling application, no deadline- Participate in Meytier Research- Complete Survey on "Understanding How Companies Incorporate Equitable & Inclusive Hiring Practices"- Company feature on Meytier- Mention in Press release (to be included, apply by 30 November 2023)- Mention on Meytier Equitable Hiring Report (to be included, apply by 30 October 2023)About MeytierMeytier, founded in 2019, is an AI-enabled, smart hiring and talent intelligence platform that enables companies to hire the right people, for the right job, at the right time, using unbiased intelligence that allows them to do it in an equitable manner. For job seekers, we widen the gate by discovering hidden potential, through unbiased screening and coaching, to level up and advance their careers. For more information visit:Meytier works with over 55 Financial Services and Tech companies across North America, UK, and India to help them access more diverse, untapped talent pools and hire more equitably through an:(1) platform as-a-service model to hire through the platform with a special focus on improving diversity in their workforce.(2) as a SaaS based Talent Research & Intelligence Platform (TRIP) to assess their own hiring pipelines, access job description analytics, and / or internal mobility use cases.About the Meytier Talent Research & Intelligence Platform (TRIP)- Addresses equitable hiring through all steps of the process: sourcing, job specs, screening, matching, and end to end experience for stakeholder and candidates.- Provides rich analytics around job descriptions, talent pool, talent brand, and hiring strategies. We help companies find candidates that they may have“missed” through traditional channels and screening technology and reimagine hiring managers' view of talent to help them hire candidates to potential.- Supports both sides of the equation by helping people, women and diverse cohorts in particular, position their skills, accomplishments, resumes, and experience more effectively.- Helps improve end to end experience, time-to-hire, and hiring outcomes while reducing significant spend across internal efforts and external agencies through our subscription model.General Enquiries:Media Contacts: Victoria Perez de Agreda,

